Muse announce ‘Will Of The People’ North American tour for 2023

Muse have announced a North American tour for spring 2023 in support of their recent album ‘Will Of The People’.

The three-piece released their ninth studio album last month, while they announced a 2023 European tour – with Royal Blood supporting – earlier this month.

Muse will be supported on their North American run by Evanescence, with the tour set to begin in Chicago on February 25, 2023.

The 20-date tour will then continue through March and April, before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on April 20, 2023. You can see Muse’s upcoming North American tour schedule below.

February 2023

25 – United Center, Chicago, IL

26 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

28 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

March 2023

2 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

3 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

7 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

9 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

11 – Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QB

14 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QB

17 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

19 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

April 2023

2 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

4 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

6 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10 – Pechanga Arena San Diego, San Diego, CA

12 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

16 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

18 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

A pre-sale for tickets, which can be found here, will begin on Tuesday (October 4) at 10am local time. General sale will then begin on October 7 at 10am local time, and you’ll be able to buy tickets here.

Muse will also bring ‘Will Of The People’ to the UK in May and June 2023, with tickets available here.