NewsMusic News

Muse fans react to “epic” new anniversary mix of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’

"I just know the neighbours are going to love it"

By Andrew Trendell
Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard, Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, 25/08/2001. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)
Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard, Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, 25/08/2001. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Muse fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated release of the band’s 20th anniversary remix of their seminal album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ today (Friday, June 18).

Released in 2001, the band’s second album contained the singles ‘Plug In Baby’, ‘New Born’, ‘Bliss’, ‘Hyper Music’ and ‘Feeling Good’, and saw the Devon trio’s cult fanbase explode on their route to stadium stardom with the album’s idiosyncratic blend of classical influences, hard rock, extra-terrestrial themes and socio-political existential angst.

In a 9/10 review at the time, NME concluded: “It’s amazing for such a young band to load up with a heritage that includes the darker visions of Cobain and Kafka, Mahler and The Tiger Lillies, Cronenberg and Schoenberg, and make a sexy, populist album. But Muse have carried it off. It’s their ‘Siamese Dream’. Now begins the psychoanalysis.”

Advertisement

Now the new ‘XX Anniversary RemiXX’ of the record sees the band team up with long-term producer Rich Costey to offer a “more open, dynamic and less crushed sound” than the original, altering the original elements without rerecording anything or altering the musical direction.

“In revisiting the album what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Bliss’, were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve,” said frontman Matt Bellamy. “It was the deeper album tracks like ‘Micro Cuts’ where we were able to make massive breakthroughs.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on the new version. Many note how ‘Space Dementia’, ‘Micro Cuts’ and ‘Megalomania’ boast the most dramatically improved production through the strings and classical elements being brought the forefront, while over the drums and vocals are clearer and the heavier sounds more dynamic – particularly like tracks on ‘Hyper Music’, ‘New Born’ and the newly added Japanese bonus track ‘Futurism’.

Advertisement

The new version of the album is on streaming services now, while a vinyl release will follow on July 9 and can be ordered here. 

Last year also saw Bellamy confirm that Muse have started work on their new album, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory‘ inspired by “chaos and protests”.

Speaking to NME, the frontman revealed that the band were considering moving back to their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon to write their next record.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” said Bellamy.

“As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

The frontman also revealed that he has bought the guitar that Jeff Buckley played on his classic album ‘Grace‘, and intends to play it on the next Muse record.

Advertisement
Advertisement