Muse fans react to “epic” new anniversary mix of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’

Muse fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated release of the band’s 20th anniversary remix of their seminal album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ today (Friday, June 18).

Released in 2001, the band’s second album contained the singles ‘Plug In Baby’, ‘New Born’, ‘Bliss’, ‘Hyper Music’ and ‘Feeling Good’, and saw the Devon trio’s cult fanbase explode on their route to stadium stardom with the album’s idiosyncratic blend of classical influences, hard rock, extra-terrestrial themes and socio-political existential angst.

In a 9/10 review at the time, NME concluded: “It’s amazing for such a young band to load up with a heritage that includes the darker visions of Cobain and Kafka, Mahler and The Tiger Lillies, Cronenberg and Schoenberg, and make a sexy, populist album. But Muse have carried it off. It’s their ‘Siamese Dream’. Now begins the psychoanalysis.”

Now the new ‘XX Anniversary RemiXX’ of the record sees the band team up with long-term producer Rich Costey to offer a “more open, dynamic and less crushed sound” than the original, altering the original elements without rerecording anything or altering the musical direction.

“In revisiting the album what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Bliss’, were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve,” said frontman Matt Bellamy. “It was the deeper album tracks like ‘Micro Cuts’ where we were able to make massive breakthroughs.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on the new version. Many note how ‘Space Dementia’, ‘Micro Cuts’ and ‘Megalomania’ boast the most dramatically improved production through the strings and classical elements being brought the forefront, while over the drums and vocals are clearer and the heavier sounds more dynamic – particularly like tracks on ‘Hyper Music’, ‘New Born’ and the newly added Japanese bonus track ‘Futurism’.

I’m blown away with the clarity and definition of @muse’s #OriginOfSymmetry XX Anniversary Remix album! Fucking Amazing! pic.twitter.com/EMbkWIKbMS — Doyle (@CaptDoyley) June 18, 2021

In regards to the remix of Origin of Symmetry. Those fucking strings on Space Dementia, oh my God. That is all. — Brad Gray (@Brad_Gray_) June 18, 2021

the origin of symmetry 20th anniversary remix came out and can i just say. holy SHIT this version of hyper musichttps://t.co/cvV0i3fSu6 — #TírGanRollaTírGanAnam 🌄 (@gardenofdeIete) June 18, 2021

The biggest takeaway from #OriginOfSymmetry remaster: – clear drums and bass

– extra channels added for clearer layers

– lots off added warbles, wizzes and screeeks

– not sure I like the changes to Feeling Good.

– Citizen Erased, Micorcuts and Space Dementia epic #muse pic.twitter.com/LH9guumD3F — Chris (@MrLuchador) June 18, 2021

i'm gonna listen to it when it's not 9am, if you ever kinda liked Origin of Symmetry but always thought it sounded like assbutt then i recommend doing it too they really went all in here — yaoi deuteragonist (@BoyKiller344) June 18, 2021

Holy shit, the XXanniversary RemiXX is sounding really epic. Had no idea you get pull so much more up from the depths of #OriginOfSymmetry. I'll probably listen to this exclusively this weekend. — Bastian Ole Hobbs (@Bastian_Hobbs) June 18, 2021

A lot of people in their mid-30s are feeling 15 again this morning thanks to @RichCostey. #OriginofSymmetry was the album that changed it all for me, and the remastered version out this morning sound sublime. I just know the neighbours are going to love it. #Muse pic.twitter.com/SlBuEK6pZN — Kane Fulton (@KaneFulton) June 18, 2021

The new Origin of Symmetry remix is phenomenal — mev (@kieransunshine) June 18, 2021

Let’s have something positive. Today, @muse released the remastered #OriginOfSymmetry 20 years on and it is beautiful! — Oli D (@White_Hole_Sun) June 18, 2021

why does listening to the origin of symmetry album by muse make me feel like a dystopian dictator with no sense of morality — carla.txt (@carlafiorenzo) June 18, 2021

The Anniversary remix of Origin of Symmetry is brilliant, so many of the tracks sound so so much better. #originofsymmetryremix #muse — Citizen Erased (@__HyperMusic__) June 18, 2021

Oh no, Origin of Symmetry (XX Anniversary RemiXX) set my headphones on fire — Abe (@CynicalThor) June 18, 2021

Wow this muse origin of symmetry remaster is insane — コーリー (@Coryxvx) June 18, 2021

Listening to the remastered Origin Of Symmetry album for first time. Some nice orchestral elements coming out in Space Dementia that wasn't in original version. 👌 — Helena (@AnnieBanter) June 18, 2021

The new version of the album is on streaming services now, while a vinyl release will follow on July 9 and can be ordered here.

Last year also saw Bellamy confirm that Muse have started work on their new album, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory‘ inspired by “chaos and protests”.

Speaking to NME, the frontman revealed that the band were considering moving back to their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon to write their next record.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” said Bellamy.

“As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

The frontman also revealed that he has bought the guitar that Jeff Buckley played on his classic album ‘Grace‘, and intends to play it on the next Muse record.