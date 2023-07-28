Muse launch own Reverb store selling their equipment

Muse have launched their own online store on which they are selling nearly 100 pieces of gear used over their career.

The Reverb store features everything from kick drum pedals to synths and mixing consoles, as well as a Kawai MP8-2 piano that Matt Bellamy jumped on during a London show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2013.

Fans will be able to purchase items from the store from August 2 at 4pm BST.

You can see all the items here.

Official @reverb shop opening next week ⚡ Sign up to be notified when the shop goes live: https://t.co/ZD4hNB9Qnm pic.twitter.com/SqOqHw20UE — muse (@muse) July 26, 2023

Elsewhere, Muse will end 2023 with new UK and Ireland arena tour dates. The Devon trio released new album ‘Will Of The People’ last year and recently finished up a summer tour of the UK and Europe with Royal Blood.

In late September, they will begin a short run of new UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, with a date in Manchester and two in London following. Support on the shows comes from Nova Twins.

See the list of new dates below and buy tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

27 – Dublin, 3Arena

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

OCTOBER 2023

1 – London, The O2

2 – London, The O2

Reviewing Muse’s gig in The Hague on their current tour, NME said: “If Muse’s current aesthetic of sci-fi revolution feels viscerally contemporary, then that’s because it’s built on one of the greatest stadium rock canons of the century. ‘Madness’: the throb rock Queen hit that never was. ‘Supermassive Black Hole’: still sounding like the future of rock music 20 years on.”