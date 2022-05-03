Muse lead line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022

Muse are among the leading names on the line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022.

Held at the Old Aquapark in the Calvià region of the Balearic island, this year’s event – which will be Mallorca Live’s fifth anniversary edition – will take place from June 24-26.

Muse will headline the final night (June 26) of this year’s Mallorca Live, joining Christina Aguilera (June 25) and Spanish rapper C. Tangana (June 24) at the top of the bill.

Elsewhere, the likes of Justice, Franz Ferdinand, Editors, Supergrass, Temples, Metronomy, The Blessed Madonna and Peggy Gou will also perform across the weekend.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of a summer concert series, the festival returns to its traditional 3-day format and is ready to offer its most international edition,” a press release adds.

“Mallorca Live Festival stays true to its eclecticism and is committed to bringing together the most relevant artists of the moment, alternating genres and origins, both Spanish and international, and continuing to bet on the local Majorcan music scene.”

Tickets for Mallorca Live Festival 2022 are on sale now, and you can find those and more information about this year’s event here.

Muse will release their new album ‘Will Of The People’ on August 26 via Warner Records. Speaking about the record, frontman Matt Bellamy explained in March that it is “influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world”.

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’,” the guitarist said.