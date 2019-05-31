Here are the stage times for Muse at London Stadium

SUPERMASSIVE.

This weekend sees Muse return to the UK for a huge show at London Stadium as part of their ‘Simulation Theory‘ world tour. Check out the stage times below.

The band are renowned for their increasingly adventurous live shows, with their current tour featuring dancers, a BMX stuntsman, a brass band, lasers, huge screens and even a giant alien robot. It’s a spectacle that pushed them to admit that they’ve now probably “finally gone too far“.

Bringing the new production to London, the band will be joined by special guests Pale Waves and Tom Morello. See stage times below, which are subject to change.

The support acts and stage times are:

Pale Waves – 6.05pm

Tom Morello – 7.05pm

Muse – 8.30pm



The band kicked off the summer leg of their stadium tour in Prague last week. Check out photos of their stage set up below.

Morello, who also performs with Prophets of Rage, released his first album under his own name last October, ‘The Atlas Underground’.

Pale Waves, who recently announced a UK headline tour of their own, continue to gather momentum following their celebrated debut ‘My Mind Makes Noises‘. They also have plans to drop another EP of new material before the year ends.

Muse’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:

June

1 – London, UK London Stadium

5 – Bristol, UK Ashton Gate Stadium

8 – Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium