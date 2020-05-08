Muse frontman Matt Bellamy share shared his new solo single ‘Tomorrow’s World’, inspired by life in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check it out below.

Bellamy first teased this song this week, marking his second solo outing since releasing ‘Pray (High Valyrian)’ from the Game Of Thrones soundtrack last year. Sharing the new lyric video, Bellamy said that “this song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown”.

“I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future,” said Bellamy. “The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now.

Advertisement

“It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

Last month, the Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup that features Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Jet’s Nic Cester – released their latest single.

With Cester on lead vocals, ‘‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’ sees the group delivering their own take on the Marvin Gaye song – which was released from the vaults of Motown in 1994.

Muse meanwhile have been keeping fans entertained during lockdown by sharing footage from their 2013 Tokyo show – hailed by the band as one of the “funniest” and “most amazing” gigs that they’ve ever played.