Muse share stomping new song ‘Will Of The People’ and announce intimate tour

Muse have shared the stomping new song ‘Will Of The People’, alongside a dramatic new video for the track – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The band have previously released two prior previews of their upcoming album – also titled ‘Will Of The People’ – which will arrive on August 26.

“Will Of The People’ is [a] fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this’,” frontman Matt Bellamy explained in a press release.

Advertisement

“Free your sons and unlock your daughters,” the frontman sings over zipping guitars. “We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater / With every second our anger increases / We’re gonna smash our nation to pieces.”

Watch the video, directed by award-winning animator and producer Tom Teller, above now.

Muse will also return to the road in October for a series of intimate theatre dates across North America and Europe. The shows will follow a summer of festival appearances at the likes of Rock Am Ring, Isle Of Wight Festival and Mad Cool.

“We had such a good time at our recent charity shows at the Apollo in London last month we wanted to play some of these types of smaller theatres that we hadn’t played for a long time in the U.S and Europe before we head out on tour in 2023,” the band said.

For the European shows, fans who have pre-ordered the album ‘Will Of The People’ will have first access to pre-sale tickets from 10am local time on June 21. Fan club pre-sale will be available for the North American dates at 10am local time on June 22, before tickets go on general sale at 10am PST on June 24.

Advertisement

For information and tickets for the North American dates, visit here.

Muse will play:

OCTOBER 2022

4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

11 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

14 – Toronto, ON, The History

16 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

23 – Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theatre Carre

25 – Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel

26 – Milan, IT, Alcatraz

Last month, Bellamy shared more details of the band’s ninth album, saying it was written partly in response to their record label, who wanted the band to release a ‘best of’ compilation.

“We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that,” he told The Big Issue. “So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs. That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on.

“It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”