Muse respond to Nandi Bushell’s cover of ‘Hysteria’

10-year-old rock prodigy Nandi Bushell has performed another rock cover – this time of Muse‘s 2003 single, ‘Hysteria’, from their album ‘Absolution’.

Bushell originally shared a drum cover of the song back in July, but this time around the multi-instrumentalist added the song’s frenetic bass line into the mix.

“Ever since I jammed Hysteria by [Muse] on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome!” Bushell tweeted.

Advertisement

“It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT!”

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme – #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

Muse caught wind of the video and tweeted back at Bushell, telling her she “absolutely killed it again”.

Absolutely killed it again @Nandi_Bushell

So much talent 🔥 https://t.co/PsWhu5NYsq — muse (@muse) December 8, 2020

Bushell most recently became the victor of her long-drawn musical battle with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, whom she first challenged to a drum-off in August.

The two proceeded to take part in a series of back-and-forth musical challenges issued to each other, before Grohl conceded defeat late last month on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

“She’s beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams,” Grohl said on the show. “I was like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature.”

In early November, the two agreed to write a song together over a video call organised by the New York Times.

Grohl also invited Bushell to jam onstage with the Foo Fighters when the band were allowed to tour in the UK again – which she readily agreed to.

“But it has to be at the end of the set, because you’re gonna steal the show,” Grohl joked to a giddily nodding Bushell.

“It can’t be at the beginning of the set. Because if you come out first, it’s just all downhill from there.”