Muse reveal release date and contents of epic ‘Origin of Muse’ box set

The ultimate collector's edition includes more than 40 unreleased tracks

Muse have revealed the contents of their epic ‘Origin of Muse’ box set which is due out later in the year.

Earlier this year, the band revealed that ‘Origin Of Muse’ would bring together songs, demos, photos, videos and unheard material from their formation through to their first two albums, ‘Showbiz’ and ‘Origin Of Symmetry’.

Muse have now revealed the exact contents of ‘Origin of Muse’, which is set to be released December 6, 2019.

The deluxe collector’s set includes a 48 page booklet written by NME’s own Mark Beamont, nine CDs, four coloured vinyl and an in-depth interview with the band. The number of tracks totals 113 – of which 40 are unreleased.

Read a description of the box set from the band’s website below:

“In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Showbiz’, Muse have announced the release of the deluxe boxed set ‘Origin of Muse’. This deluxe set will chronicle the band from their early beginnings in Devon, their early demos, first EPs, debut album and breakthrough record ‘Origin of Symmetry’.

“The collection is housed in a 48 page casebound book which sits in a rigid board slipcase with anti-scratch and matte laminated finish with a spot gloss. The book contains an extensive and in-depth interview with the band as they talk about the earliest beginnings, as well as the recording and release of their debut album ‘Showbiz’ through to ‘Origin of Symmetry’. The book also incorporates original posters, setlists, photographs and contact sheets which are inserted and can be pulled out from the book, as well as original artwork and all CD’s and vinyl.”

The band have also released a video showing the box set being unboxed. See it below:

‘Origin of Muse’ arrives December 6, 2019 and can be pre-ordered here.

Next week, Matt Bellamy and co. will play the latest round of their ‘Simulation Theory Tour’ shows at London’s O2 on September 14 and 15, and Birmingham Arena on September 17.