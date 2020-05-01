Muse share footage from “one of the most amazing” and “funniest” gigs they’ve ever played

Muse have shared footage from the encore of a show they once dubbed “one of the most amazing” and “funniest” that they’d ever played.

The Devon trio’s gig at Tokyo Zepp in August 2013 has become a legendary event for hardcore fans. As well as playing B-sides ‘Yes Please’, ‘Agitated’, ‘Futurism’, ‘Fury’ and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off’ alongside lesser-played fan favourites ‘Dead Star’, ‘Micro Cuts’ and ‘Hyper Music’, the band also took to the stage in the encore wearing the bright fancy dress from that day’s filming of the music video for ‘Panic Station’ in the Japanese capital – flanked by a troupe of crew and fans all dressed up as aliens, monsters and such.

After the club show on the tour for their album ‘The 2nd Law‘, drummer Dom Howard called it “the funniest gig” he’d ever played, while the band’s longtime collaborator and video director Tom Kirk called it “one of the most amazing Muse shows of all time”.

Now, to keep fans entertained in lockdown, Muse have shared videos of the tracks they played for the encore:

Some years ago, the band shared a clip of them performing ‘Futurism’ from the show – check out below along with the setlist:

Muse’s setlist was:

‘Agitated’

‘Dead Star’

‘Micro Cuts’

‘Futurism’

‘Fury’

‘Liquid State’

‘Hyper Music’

‘New Born’

‘Yes Please’

‘Uprising’

‘Time Is Running Out’

‘Plug In Baby’

Encore:

‘Panic Station’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’

‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ (Frankie Valli cover)

‘Starlight’

Last year saw Muse complete their acclaimed world tour for their 2018 album ‘Simulation Theory‘. The band also won Best Reissue at the NME Awards 2020 for their early years compilation box set ‘Origin Of Muse‘.

Frontman Matt Bellamy has also branched out into guitar sales, allowing fans to buy his signature Manson models.