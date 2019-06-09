Muse also shared a video of Matt jamming with Tom Morello.

Muse have teased a new announcement about tour dates just hours after their final show of their current UK tour came to a close in Manchester.

Posting on Instagram, Muse shared footage of frontman Matt Bellamy jamming with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello in Manchester before revealing that fans can expect a “major announcement” about shows on June 10.

The post read: “Thank you Manchester!! What a great end to the U.K. tour. Jamming with @tommorello was a blast!

“We’ve had such a great time in the U.K. we wanna come back for more. Stay tuned for a major announcement about UK shows on Monday June 10th…. #BreakItToMe”

Yesterday (June 8), Bellamy presented Morello with a custom built guitar after describing him as “a huge inspiration to me growing up, a guitar legend.” Morello has been joining Muse as a special guest on their current ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour.

Bellamy added: “Proud to be able to give him a guitar I had made inspired by his playing and his message. Thanks for joining us on this UK tour, it’s been a blast!”

The news came just hours after it was announced that Bellamy had bought the Devon workshop which has custom built his guitars for over twenty years. The company, Manson Guitar Works, announced that Bellamy was a “majority shareholder” on June 7.

Speaking about the purchase, Bellamy said: “I’m excited to be taking ownership of Manson Guitar Works and developing its potential in the future.

“Having played Manson Guitars since I was able to co-design my first custom guitar I have the best insight into the products.”