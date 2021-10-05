Muse and The Strokes to headline Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds 2022

Muse and The Strokes will headline Berlin’s inaugural Tempelhof Sounds festival in 2022 – check out the line-up so far below.

The event takes place at the German capital’s disused Tempelhof Airport – which ceased operating back in 2008 – between June 10 and June 12 next year. Tickets are available here from €79 (£67.25).

Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers are the likes of Wolf Alice, Alt-J, Interpol, London Grammar, IDLES, Royal Blood, Mac DeMarco, Parcels and Fontaines DC. According to organisers, a third headliner is to be revealed “soon”.

“We are very excited to make this special festival format possible in the capital together with our partners,” said Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO of FKP Scorpio. “Our guests can expect an event that combines top international acts with an extraordinary open-air experience.”

GERMANY- we’ll be in Berlin next summer for Tempelhof Sounds, happening June 10-12, 2022! Tickets and info at https://t.co/wJ29YCA72y pic.twitter.com/xYL9mQ8pGo — The Strokes (@thestrokes) October 4, 2021

Further down the initial line-up are rising acts Holly Humberstone, Griff and Baby Queen, who will join Anna Calvi, Black Honey and Big Thief across the three days.

Headliners The Strokes will also perform at both editions of Primavera Sound 2022, the second of which takes place on the same weekend as Tempelhof Sounds. Julian Casablancas and co. will then return to the UK for performances at TRNSMT and Lancashire’s Lytham Festival in July.

Meanwhile, Muse are scheduled to headline next year’s Isle Of Wight Festival alongside Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.