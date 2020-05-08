Muse to release their “version of ‘The Wall'” with ‘Simulation Theory’ live film

Muse are set to release a new ‘Simulation Theory’ live film that frontman Matt Bellamy has called their “version of The Wall”.

The comparison refers to Pink Floyd’s 1982 film, which was based on the band’s 1979 album of the same name.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Bellamy said: “The cool thing with Muse is this summer we’ve got this film coming out. We actually filmed it at two O2 London shows in September last year so it’s got elements of the live show, but it’s also got elements of all the visuals of the last album – the ‘80s aesthetic, fantasy stuff.”

He continued: “So it’s like our version of The Wall or something. My manager told me I have to emphasise the film was partly made before what’s going on because obviously we didn’t know it [would happen], but it has this whole thing about a virus. We didn’t know that when we made the film, but it’ll be interesting cos it’s very much in a fictional world. It’s a bit of fun.”

Bellamy added that he hoped the film would be released in “June or July” and would be released online rather than in cinemas as previously planned because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s definitely the best kind of film we’ve made,” he said.

Earlier today (May 8), the Muse frontman released a new solo single called ‘Tomorrow’s World’. “I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future,” he said of the track.

The song is his second solo release following ‘Pray (High Valyrian)’, which featured on the Game Of Thrones soundtrack last year.