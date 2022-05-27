Muse to replace Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Muse are set to replace Foo Fighters at this year’s Aftershock Festival.

The change to the line-up follows on from news that Foo Fighters cancelled all their live commitments following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said back in March.

Aftershock will take place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 6-9.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy said in a statement: “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to come back to Northern California and headline Aftershock on Sunday, October 9th in Sacramento.”

Joining Muse are My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, KISS, Bring Me The Horizon, Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Evanescence, A Day To Remember and Stone Temple Pilots.

In other Muse news, Bellamy said in a new interview that the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Will Of The People’ is going to be “a greatest hits album – of new songs”.

The Teignmouth trio, who returned to action in January with the track ‘Won’t Stand Down’, will release their ninth studio LP on August 26 via Warner Records.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Bellamy explained: “We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that. So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.

“That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on.”

He added: “It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”

Muse, who played two special charity gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith earlier this month, recently recruited British songwriter and Bring Me The Horizon collaborator Dan Lancaster to be part of their live band.