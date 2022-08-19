Muse announce ‘Will Of The People’ UK stadium tour for 2023

Muse have today (August 19) unveiled details of a new UK stadium tour for 2023.

The band will hit the road in 2023, playing stadium gigs in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes. Royal Blood will support on each of the dates except Glasgow.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on August 26 at 9am here. Anyone who has pre-ordered Muse’s new album ‘Will Of The People‘ through their store will receive a unique code that allows early access to purchase tickets on August 25 at 9am.

Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ UK tour 2023:

MAY

27 – Plymouth, Home Park

JUNE

20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Last month, Muse shared their new single ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ from their forthcoming ninth album.

The song, which has been previewed at numerous festivals over the summer, is the fourth to be lifted from the trio’s new LP after the title track, ‘Compliance’ and ‘Won’t Stand Down’.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said: “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.

“Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

‘Will Of The People’ is due out August 26 via Warner Records and can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, Muse’s Matt Bellamy recently told NME that he thinks society wants “a new type of revolution”.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the current cost of living crisis, the frontman said he believes change is coming.

“I think everyone knows we want a revolution, but we definitely don’t want a bunch of authoritarian lunatics from the right. That’s the last thing we want,” he told NME.

“And also we don’t want a total communist situation on the hard left either. I think what we want is something completely new. I don’t think it exists out there at the moment, but I think there’s a new type of politics that could emerge.”

The band are also due to hit the road for a series of US and European dates later this year. Any remaining tickets for these gigs can be purchased here.

Muse’s US and European tour:



OCTOBER 2022

04 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

11 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

14 – Toronto, ON, The History

16 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

23 – Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theatre Carre

25 – Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel

26 – Milan, IT, Alcatraz