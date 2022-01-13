Watch the dark new video for Muse’s comeback single ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Muse have shared the official video for their brand new single, ‘Won’t Stand Down’ – you can watch the clip for the track below.

The song was officially announced last week by the Teignmouth trio after frontman Matt Bellamy previously teased and leaked part of the song on Instagram live last month.

‘Won’t Stand Down’, which is the first taster of the follow-up album to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’, has been released by Muse this afternoon (January 13).

Advertisement

Produced by Muse and mixed by Dan Lancaster (who has previously worked with Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari), ‘Won’t Stand Down’ is, according to Bellamy, “about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere”.

“Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression,” he added of the song’s message.

The video for ‘Won’t Stand Down’, which you can see above, was directed by Jared Hogan and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. The clip features “a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army to transmute into an augmented being”.

Details of Muse’s next album, including a release date and tracklist, have still yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Muse will play their first UK live show in nearly three years in June with a headline slot at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The band are also set to play at a number of major European festivals this summer, including Tempelhof Sounds, Mad Cool Festival and Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.