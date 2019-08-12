Muse’s Matt Bellamy marries model fiancee Elle Evans

The couple tied the knot at the weekend

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has married his fiancee Elle Evans.

Bellamy took to Instagram to announce that the couple were now “Mr & Mrs Bellamy” on Instagram over the weekend with a picture of the pair at their wedding. You can view the post below.

The couple tied the knot over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They share a son, Bingham.

Elle had previously starred in his band’s video for ‘Mercy’, and before that she was one of the models alongside Emily Ratajkowski in Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ video in 2013.

Meanwhile, Muse are set to hit the road again in the UK bringing their acclaimed ‘Simulation Theory’ album world tour to London and Birmingham in September.

Full dates so far are below:

Saturday September 14 – London, The O2

Sunday September 15 – London, The O2

Tuesday September 17 – Birmingham Arena

Reviewing the band’s recent live show from London Stadium, NME wrote: “It feels more like musical theatre on a blockbuster scale than a standard stadium gig. The Greatest Showman reimagined by James Cameron.”

“What is happening? We don’t even know what’s real any more. The singularity is complete. Who else could do that but Muse? As London Stadium howls along to the fist-pumping closer of ‘Knights Of Cydonia’, everyone’s all a little lost in this otherworldly circus of the balls-out bombastic and the shamelessly epic. Now, back to reality…”