Muse’s Matt Bellamy pays tribute to cousin in the NHS

Matt Bellamy has spoken about how “proud” he is of his cousin who is working on the NHS’ emergency frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

The Muse frontman shared a photo of his cousin, Dr Claire Bellamy, who is pictured smiling in medical scrubs. A second photo shows some protective gear Matt is sending to Claire and her colleagues, including face masks.

In the post the musician urged his followers to do their bit to help NHS workers by sending “spare masks and stuff” they might have that could aid staff. “Have a rummage through your garage and see what you can find to help,” he wrote. The WHO’s guidelines for what constitutes effective protection are here.

An NHS nurse commented beneath Matt’s photos. “We need all the donations of masks etc as we can get!! We’re literally walking into the fire! 🙏🏻”. Another worker wrote: “Thanks Matt. Working in intensive care we really appreciate your support in the NHS.”

A new campaign was launches yesterday urging people to donate money to raise funds for frontline staff. You can visit the ‘Covid Front Line Fund’ Facebook page here.

Other musicians have similarly voiced their support for the NHS. In a recent interview with NME, Mystery Jets frontman Blaine Harrison hailed the British health service as “invaluable”.

The singer, who was born with spina bifida, previously explained that his band’s song ‘Hospital Radio’ reflects the huge role that the NHS has played in his life.

“The song has taken on a whole new meaning,” he told NME in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve always said that the NHS is the closest thing that the whole of Britain has to a religion, and I think that’s never felt more true. Those of us who have spent large periods of time in hospitals in this country will never take them granted.

“But for people who are now relying on them, they have been invaluable,” he said.

Yesterday (March 26) Harrison shared a video on his Instagram of people clapping for the NHS outside their homes and workplaces as a show of support for its employees.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I had a tear in my eye,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, The Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray commented on the co-ordinated #clapforNHS moment, which was held across the UK at 8pm last night. “Emotional that. Heroes @NHSuk.

Emotional that. Heroes @NHSuk 👏 💙👏💙 Thank you for everything that u are doing. The strength & bravery you are all showing is nothing short of incredible. I don't know how you do it But, Thank U for everything that you ALWAYS do. Nt just these past few weeks, but every day — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) March 26, 2020

“Thank you for everything that u are doing. The strength & bravery you are all showing is nothing short of incredible. I don’t know how you do it,” he wrote.

“But, Thank U for everything that you ALWAYS do. Nt just these past few weeks, but every day.”

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans also tweeted his support.

👏 👏 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 26, 2020

Dozens of acts are using the time spent indoors entertain fans who are social distancing or self-isolating at home during the health crisis. See NME’s deep-dive into some of the livestreamed concerts put on by musicians in the last few weeks here