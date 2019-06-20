Muse’s Matt Bellamy plans to make his signature Manson guitars more affordable

He has some supermassive plans...

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed plans to release more affordable models of his custom Manson guitars.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bellamy had become “a majority shareholder” and taken ownership in the Manson workshop in Devon – where he has had all his guitars made since the year 2000. He also gifted Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello with his own custom six-string after he joined them on their recent UK tour.

The Manson website currently lists their famed M-series model for sale between £1,199 to £1,619. However, it looks like Bellamy has plans to reduce the price.

“I’m very excited to be working with the team at Manson Guitar Works,” he told Total Guitar. “We have plans in the coming months and years to launch a lower cost M-series guitar based on some of my favourite instruments; investigate new product in the heavier music genre including 7-string versions.”

He continued: “As we will shortly be celebrating my 20 year relationship with Mansons we are in discussions about some high end limited edition guitars that really accurately detail my stage instruments. The future? We’ll certainly be exploring enhanced electronic features to further evolve the guitar into the modern era.”

Following their recent summer shows, including a blistering show at London Stadium, Muse will return to the UK for an arena tour later in 2019.