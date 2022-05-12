Muse’s Matt Bellamy responds to discovery of actual Supermassive Black Hole

Muse’s Matt Bellamy has responded to the scientific discovery of an actual Supermassive Black Hole.

Earlier today (May 12), scientists shared the first ever image of the black hole at the centre of the galaxy.

The picture is the first time the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way – known as Sagittarius A* – has been seen.

Researchers described the black hole as “the glue that holds the galaxy together” and one of the co-authors on the new papers, Ziri Younsi from University College London said the discovery was “key to our understanding of how the Milky Way formed and will evolve in the future.”

Now, Muse frontman Bellamy has responded to the discovery, sharing an image of the supermassive black hole on his Instagram. The lead single of the band’s 2006 third album, ‘Black Holes and Revelations’, was ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.

Bellamy wrote on Instagram: “Knew she’d show up one day.”

When news of the discovery first came about in 2019, Bellamy also responded then, writing at the time: “Supermassive black hole, finally spotted”.

You can check out today’s post here:

Meanwhile, Muse have recruited British songwriter and Bring Me The Horizon collaborator Dan Lancaster to be part of their live band.

Performing their first major shows of 2022 with two special charity gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith earlier this week, Muse treated fans to new songs and “deep cut” rarities, as well as unveiling a live line-up that features Lancaster on additional synths, keys, percussion and guitar duties. Lancaster also provided mixing duties for their recent single ‘Won’t Stand Down‘.

Lancaster took to Twitter to say that he’d had an “amazing couple of nights playing with Muse”, adding that he was “looking forward to the summer”.

Since 2006, this role in Muse’s live band had been filled by former Senseless Things member Morgan Nicholls, who had previously toured with The Streets and collaborated with Gorillaz.

Writing on Twitter earlier this week, Morgan posted: “Wishing MUSE and all their family, friends, crew, management and lovely fans all the very best for the ‘Will Of Th People’ album tour. Sure to be utterly brilliant as always! Going to miss you all… until next time.”

Muse will release ‘Will Of The People’ on August 26. Bellamy previously revealed what to expect from the record, telling fans: “A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’.”

He added: “This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica.” he added. “We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’. I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.”

Alongside a long summer of festival appearances – including Mallorca Live, Mad Cool, and Andalucia Big Festival, Muse will headline the Isle of Wight Festival in June alongside Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian, with tickets available here.