Muse’s Matt Bellamy responds to ‘Knights Of Cydonia’ reimagined in the style of System Of A Down

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy has responded to a cover of ‘Knights of Cydonia’ in the style of System Of A Down.

On March 11, YouTube user Andre Antunes uploaded his version of the Muse song to his channel. Antunes is known for transforming songs and memes into metal covers, having previously tackled classical music composers and Karens.

‘Knights of Cydonia’ was originally released on Muse’s 2006 album ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ as their third single, alongside hits such as ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ and ‘Starlight’.

Now, Bellamy has given his verdict on the metal cover. Taking to X/Twitter, he posted a tweet of the video, captioning it: “Gold”.

Advertisement

Watch Antunes’ version of ‘Knights of Cydonia’ below:

Recommended

This is not the first Muse cover to have gone viral; thanks to AI, you can now hear Muse and Limp Bizkit in the style of The Simpsons.

TikTok user @mememusic117 transformed Muse’s ‘Starlight’ into a Simpsons-family extravaganza, with Homer as vocalist, Marge playing the electric guitar and Bart behind the drum kit.

Bellamy recently announced he had scored the soundtrack for the audiobook of George Orwell’s ‘1984’. The audiobook narration features Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Ervio, Andrew Scott and Tom Hardy, and is currently out now.

He previously used the book for inspiration for Muse’s 2009 album ‘The Resistance’, telling Radio 1’s Zane Lowe at the time: “When I read it this time I was much more taken with the love story.”

Advertisement

“I read once in school about 15 years ago it was all about the politics. But when I read it this time I was much more taken with the love story in the book between Juliette and Winston.”

In other news, last year the frontman smashed his guitar and gifted it to fan at Muse’s gig at The O2.