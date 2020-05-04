Muse’s Matt Bellamy teases new track made during lockdown

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy has teased a new track that he has made during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic – listen to it below.

The frontman shared a clip of the new song on Instagram with the hashtag #tomorrowsworld. The clip features a moving image that shows someone in a spacesuit staring out across some open fields.

“New track I made during lockdown, out very soon #tomorrowsworld,” Bellamy captioned the post.

Listen to the snippet of the new song below:

Last month, the Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup that features Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Jet’s Nic Cester – released their latest single.

With Cester on lead vocals, ‘‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’ sees the group delivering their own take on the Marvin Gaye song – which was released from the vaults of Motown in 1994.

Meanwhile, Bellamy has spoken about how “proud” he is of his cousin who is working on the NHS’ emergency frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

The Muse frontman shared a photo of his cousin, Dr. Claire Bellamy, who is pictured smiling in medical scrubs. A second photo shows some protective gear Matt is sending to Claire and her colleagues, including face masks.

In the post the musician urged his followers to do their bit to help NHS workers by sending “spare masks and stuff” they might have that could aid staff. “Have a rummage through your garage and see what you can find to help,” he wrote. The WHO’s guidelines for what constitutes effective protection are here.