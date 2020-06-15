Muse’s Matt Bellamy welcomes daughter with wife Elle Evans

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy has revealed he’s a dad of two after welcoming a daughter with wife Elle Evans.

The singer posted on Instagram to confirm he and Evans welcomed their young daughter last Sunday (June 7).

“Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!” he wrote.

Evans added: “Lovella Dawn Bellamy born Sunday the 7th of June weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches.”

Alongside the message, Bellamy shared a sweet family selfie taken in a mirror reflection on Elle’s phone, as well as a photo of her holding her daughter.

Lovella is Bellamy’s second child, having previously welcomed eight-year-old son Bingham with actress Kate Hudson. The pair began dating in 2010, but split up in 2014.

Bellamy went on to marry Evans in August 2019.

It comes after Bellamy released his first ever-solo track ‘Tomorrow’s World’, while in lockdown.

He told NME: “I can imagine myself putting out more songs this year. I don’t have any plans to get a record deal or do an album. I don’t have any plans to really heavily market anything. It’s just me tinkering about on my own at home.”

In the same interview, Bellamy also revealed that Muse may return to their roots in Devon to record their next album. The band are originally from Teignmouth in Devon.

“I’ve been chatting to Dom and Chris about it. I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from. As in, physically moving back to our hometown [Teignmouth, Devon] and getting back to how we used to be at square one,” he said.

“We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions. For us, 2020 was always going to be a year to contemplate being off work and off the road. Muse have never done that in the 20 odd years we’ve been going.”