Music and entertainment world reacts to fire at much-loved Camden venue Koko

The London music venue has been damaged by the blaze, but the building was saved by firefighters

Sam Moore
Camden venue Koko
Camden venue Koko following the January 6 fire (Picture: Getty)

Figures from the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have registered their shock at the fire which ravaged beloved London venue Koko last night (January 6).

After being called at 8:56pm, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent eight fire engines and 60 firefighters to tackle the fire at the Camden venue, which is currently undergoing refurbishment. The fire was declared to be under control at 2:37am this morning (January 7).

The LFB confirmed that the roof of the venue has been damaged by fire, but the rest of the building has been saved. There were no casualties in the blaze.

“The amount of support we have received from the public has been amazing and we’ll be doing our best to get the redevelopment of this iconic building back on-track,” the owners of Koko said in a statement this morning. 

Among those to respond to news of last night’s fire was DJ and producer Erol Alkan, who tweeted last night to register his dismay at the fire while also recalling some of his earliest clubbing experiences at Koko.

American Gods author Neil Gaiman shared some of his fond Koko memories as he sent “love and worried wishes” to the venue and the LFB.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the “tireless” work of London’s firefighters in tackling the blaze in a tweet earlier this morning. Labour councillor in the Kentish Town ward and Camden Borough council leader Georgia Gould said that seeing the blaze taking hold of Koko last night was “heartbreaking”.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the owners of Koko said they were “incredibly grateful” to the LFB for their swift response to the blaze.

“Our beloved KOKO is still standing,” they added.

