NewsMusic News

Music and entertainment world reacts to Liz Truss resigning as PM: “General election NOW”

Thom Yorke, Charlie Brooker and Joe Lycett have all shared their reactions to Truss' departure

By Sam Moore
liz truss resigns
Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as she addresses the media outside number 10 at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the news that Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership contest on September 5, said this afternoon (October 20) that she was leaving office as she “recognised that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

The outgoing PM confirmed that her successor will be appointed following another Tory leadership contest, which will be completed within the next week.

Advertisement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election following Truss’ resignation.

Responding to the news, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke wrote on Twitter: “Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them.”

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has also shared his reaction, writing: “This fucking government is like malware you can’t remove. General election NOW.”

Comedian Joe Lycett, who sarcastically declared his support for Truss back in September during an appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, continued to poke fun at the departing PM, writing on Twitter: “omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!!”

Advertisement

Many Twitter users have also taken joy in the culmination of a Daily Star stunt, which saw the paper place a freshly-bought lettuce next to a picture of Truss last Friday (October 14), before setting up a live feed to ask: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

The likes of Tim Burgess, Nish Kumar and Headie One have also been sharing their reactions to Truss’ resignation – you can see a selection of those tweets below.

Earlier this month, Liz Truss and the Tory party were criticised by M People founder Mike Pickering after the group’s song ‘Moving On Up’ was used as the introduction music for Truss’ speech at the Tory party conference.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement