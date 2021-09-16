Music and entertainment world reacts to Nadine Dorries becoming culture secretary

The music and entertainment world has been reacting to Nadine Dorries becoming the UK’s new culture secretary.

As part of Boris Johnson‘s significant cabinet reshuffle yesterday (September 15), Dorries has taken on the job as head of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), replacing Oliver Dowden.

Following Dorries’ appointment, many across the music and culture industry have been sharing previous opinions and comments from the new chief, including when she claimed that comedy was being killed by “left-wing snowflakes” and that the BBC was “a biased left-wing organisation which is seriously failing in its political representation, from the top down”.

One tweet, from 2017, has been widely shared since yesterday’s appointment. In it, Dorries wrote: “Left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech. Sadly, it must be true, history does repeat itself. It will be music next.”

Left wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech. Sadly, it must be true, history does repeat itself. It will be music next. — Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) December 27, 2017

“Our new culture secretary…” Tim Burgess wrote when sharing the tweet, while David Baddiel referenced Dorries’ historical stance on gay marriage.

“Not sure this view is going to recommend Nadine Dorries to many people who work in the creative arts,” he tweeted.

Our new culture secretary… pic.twitter.com/4Wuk5GFxYr — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) September 15, 2021

Not sure this view is going to recommend Nadine Dorries to many people who work in the creative arts. pic.twitter.com/c8pvRWeuZR — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas wrote: “Nadine Dorries as culture secretary? Satire is dead.”

See a range of reactions to the controversial appointment below.

Nadine Dorries as culture secretary? Satire is dead#Reshuffle — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 15, 2021

The Arts are, at their core, about empathy.

Nadine Dorries is now Culture Secretary. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) September 15, 2021

Nadine. Dorries. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) September 15, 2021

Anyway congratulations to Penny Mordaunt – I mean, Nadine Dorries – to her promotion to Culture Minister. pic.twitter.com/xJdlshgLnl — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 15, 2021

