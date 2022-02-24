Music and entertainment world reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Figures from the world of music and entertainment have been sharing their reactions after Russian forces launched a military assault on Ukraine in the early hours of this morning (February 24).

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation, with Ukraine saying that Putin had “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” (via BBC News).

Russian military vehicles are reported to have breached the Ukrainian border in a number of locations, including from neighbouring Belarus, while air strikes on Ukrainian military positions and border posts have been reported.

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

AP reports that while global powers are preparing strong new sanctions against Russia, a co-ordinated military intervention to defend Ukraine is not being considered presently.

Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

US President Joe Biden has pledged “severe” sanctions on Russia, saying in a statement that Ukraine is “suffering an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and that “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine was a “catastrophe for our continent”. He is set to make an address to the nation this morning before speaking to fellow leaders of the G7 today.

Reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media this morning, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking in support of Ukraine.

You can see a selection of those posts about Ukraine below.

my heart is cracking. i know i have a few followers in russia, ukraine, poland, turkey and thereabouts. my love is going to everyone in your part of the world. it must be frightening. we are here. if you need help, acknowledgment, a digital hug, words….we are here. talk to us. pic.twitter.com/7liFNlojdF — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) February 24, 2022

Love & courage to all our friends in Ukraine. 🖤 — Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) February 24, 2022

Russia must be held accountable, and I urge the UK Government to impose the hardest possible sanctions against all those linked to President Putin in London and across the country. 3/3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 24, 2022

Ukraine 💔

Thinking of you and hoping that everything settles down peacefully and that nobody’s child (on either side) loses their life. — Garbage (@garbage) February 24, 2022

im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. my prayers are with you. — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 24, 2022

jesus fucking christ. 💙 to the people of ukraine. — shura (@shura) February 24, 2022

We have been in contact with our friends and fans in Ukraine and our hearts are breaking to pieces. We will keep sending you our love. You mean so much to us. — The Subways (@thesubways) February 24, 2022

In a lengthy post, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos wrote: “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion by the Russian state. I was fortunate enough to spend time in the beautiful cities of Kyiv and Odessa when I played there with our band. The people I met were warm and my fond memories are now tinged with indescribable sadness as I see what is happening.”

I was fortunate enough to spend time in the beautiful cities of Kyev and Odessa when I played there with our band. The people I met were warm and my fond memories are now tinged with indescribable sadness as I see what is happening. — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) February 24, 2022

He continued: “Ukraine posed no threat to Russia. Do not think that Putin intends to stop at its borders. It’s the borders of the USSR at the very least which he is after. I feel for the people of Russia too, particularly the people I have met over the years who I know are appalled by this action and know what the horrific consequences of this action are for them. For all of us.

“Ultimately this will be the end for Putin. At what horrific cost though?”

Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU. Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

Al Jazeera reports that Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that its air attacks on Ukraine were not targeting cities and posed no threat to civilians, while Ukraine has reported that at least eight people had been killed and nine were wounded by Russian shelling overnight.