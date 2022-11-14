‘Music Bank in Chile’ cancelled mid-concert due to severe weather conditions

South Korean music programme Music Bank was forced to cancel its concert in Chile mid-show due to poor weather conditions and resulting safety concerns.

On November 12 local time, Music Bank held its first international concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile. However, half the acts slated to perform were ultimately unable to take the stage after the concert was cancelled midway due to inclement weather.

The concert – held at the open-air Estadio Monumental stadium – saw a full capacity crowd of 50,000 spectators, per SpoTV News. According to the news outlet, it had begun raining before the concert started, and groups STAYC and The Boyz were able to perform without issue.

However, the weather progressively worsened over time and reportedly made it “impossible” for one to keep their eyes open by the time girl group (G)I-DLE took to the stage. Member Shuhua also slipped and fell onstage mid-performance, prompting organisers to cancel the rest of the show due to safety concerns.

(G)I-DLE were unable to complete their set as a result, while boybands Tomorrow X Together, ATEEZ and NCT Dream did not perform at all. The three acts briefly took to the stage to thank fans for coming and apologised for being unable to perform.

Following the show’s cancellation, several members of the affected acts went on social media to express their regret to fans who had been looking forward to the concert. “Next time, I will show you a great performance. I’m sorry, and I’m grateful to the fans who have been waiting for us,” wrote TXT’s Yeonjun in Spanish on Twitter.