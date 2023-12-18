Tomorrow X Together, STAYC and more join line-up of ‘Music Bank in Antwerp’

K-pop groups Tomorrow X Together, STAYC and more have been added to the line-up of ‘Music Bank in Antwerp’.

Over the weekend, popular South Korean music chart show Music Bank announced the line-up of artists that will appear at its upcoming ‘Music Bank in Antwerp’ event.

The concert will feature performances by K-pop groups Tomorrow X Together, STAYC, ONEUS, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE, along with one more as-yet-unannounced act.

‘Music Bank in Antwerp’ will take place on April 20, 2024 at the Sportpaleis, located in Antwerp, Belgium. Tickets to the event will go on sale this Wednesday (December 20) via the official Sportpaleis website.

The upcoming ‘Music Bank in Antwerp’ concert will be the first Interational Music Bank show of 2024. Last year, the live concert was held in Paris, France and Mexico City, Mexico.

The ‘Music Bank World Tour’ first launched in 2011 and has since been held in various cities around the world, including Rio de Janerio, Singapore, Berlin and more.

In other touring news, K-pop girl group Odd Eye Circle have unveiled the dates for their upcoming 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour of the US and Mexico. Meanwhile, ONF have announced their new 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour.

Elsewhere, xikers have are set to perform in seven European cities on their ongoing 2023 to 2024 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour. Plus, EVERGLOW have added new Europe dates to their 2023-2024 ‘All My Girls’ tour.