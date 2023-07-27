NewJeans, (G)I-DLE and more join ‘Music Bank in Mexico’ line-up

South Korean chart show Music Bank has announced the line-up of it’s upcoming concert in Mexico, featuring NewJeans, (G)I-DLE and more.

Today (July 27), television broadcaster KBS released a new teaser for its upcoming ‘Music Bank in Mexico’ concert, which is set to be held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico on October 22.

Fronting the line-up of ‘Music Bank in Mexico’ are four popular girl groups: NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, STAYC and ITZY. Joining them will be two boybands, The New Six and AB6IX. It will be the second-ever Music Bank event in Mexico, following one in 2014.

More details about the upcoming concert, including ticketing availability and pricing, potential hosts and more, are expected out in the coming months. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The upcoming Mexico edition of the concerts comes just months after ‘Music Bank in Paris’, which was held in April 2023. That concert featured appearances by Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, MAMAMOO, AB6IX, THE BOYZ, IVE, NMIXX and P1Harmony.

In other K-pop concert news, Dreamcatcher have announced the US and Canada legs of upcoming 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ world tour. The girl group will perform in Cincinnati, Nashville, Toronto and more this September. Find out how to get your hands on tickets at the link.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher were also originally set to perform in Houston and New Jersey next month as part of the ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival. However, both dates of the event has since been postponed, with an “altered line-up” to be announced later.