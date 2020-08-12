Music and entertainment world react to Kamala Harris becoming Joe Biden’s running mate

Numerous figures from the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have reacted to Kamala Harris being chosen by Joe Biden to be his running mate for November’s US presidential election.

The California Senator will be on the ticket with Biden in the November 3 election, with Harris being the first Black woman and South Asian American vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

Biden described Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants” in a post on Twitter yesterday (August 11).

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris said she was “honoured” to join Biden on the ticket, saying that she’ll “do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief”.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Former President Barack Obama said that Harris “is more than prepared for the job”, adding: “This is a good day for our country. Let’s go win this thing.” Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders also welcomed Harris’ inclusion on the Biden ticket — you can see their posts below.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

From the worlds of music and entertainment, the likes of Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman all celebrated Harris’ nomination. You can see a selection of the reactions to Harris becoming the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee below.

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden I’m thrilled! I have no joke to tweet. Simply thrilled. Let’s do this! — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 11, 2020

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Kamala!!! I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 11, 2020

I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/LvubSpFFAp pic.twitter.com/RokiiVhjBX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2020

Last night’s confirmation that Biden had picked Harris to be his running mate followed on from an open letter signed by over 100 prominent Black male figures — including Diddy, Timbaland and Ty Dolla $ign — calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to select a Black woman as his running mate.