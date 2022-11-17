Music fans are listening to more music today than ever before, according to the findings of a new report.

As reported by IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) in the Engaging with Music 2022 report, fans are spending on average 20.1 hours listening to music weekly, up from 18.4 hours in 2021 – which is the equivalent of listening to an additional 34 3-minute songs per week.

The report – which collected responses from more than 44,000 people in 22 countries – also found that 46 per cent of fans choose paid subscription music services, though more than three-quarters of those surveyed said they enjoyed music in multiple formats, including video and audio streaming, radio, television, film, gaming and more.

“This year’s Engaging with Music report paints a fascinating picture of how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today,” IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said. “It shows the results of record companies’ partnership with artists and their work to harness new technologies to connect fans with their favourite tracks in even more ways.

IFPI's Engaging with Music 2022 is out now, a global study looking at how people enjoy and engage with music around the world.

“We continue our work to ensure that those seeking to profit from unlicensed and unauthorised music can’t threaten the vibrancy of a music ecosystem that is essential to artists and fans. Engaging with Music 2022 serves as a healthy and celebratory reminder of the true global importance and value of music and the need to protect and support it.”

The report also concluded that music continues to be an integral part of people’s wellbeing, with 69 per cent responding that music is important to their mental health and for physical exercise.

The findings also emphasised that music is central to engagement with video apps like TikTok, with 63 per cent of all time spent on short-form video apps being on videos where music plays a central role.

The report also found that, while radio continued to be a popular choice for people to listen to music, almost one in three respondents used unauthorised or unlicensed methods to listen to or download music.

More than 500 different genres were identified by at least one respondent, including sertanejo, samba, disco-polo and Dangdut in addition to popular genres like hip-hop, rock and pop.

The full report can be read in full here.