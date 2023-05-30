Music fans urged to plan travel for Manchester’s “busiest day”

People travelling to Greater Manchester this week have been urged to plan their journeys ahead of time as it prepares for the busiest “the busiest day on the transport network so far”.
Transport bosses in the region said a combination of “rail strikes and major events” meant there would be “major congestion” on the area’s roads.
According to a press release from the Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), “Between Wednesday, May 31 and Sunday, June 4th, more than 300,000 gig-goers are expected to see some of the world’s biggest musical acts take to the stage, with Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John playing the Etihad, Emirates Old Trafford and the AO Arena.”
Over the weekend thousands more will also be attending the free festival We Invented The Weekend at MediaCity and Salford Quays.
Arctic Monkeys are set to play at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Friday and Saturday, while on Saturday and Sunday, thousands are expected to head to Salford Quays for the We Invented The Weekend festival.
Sean Dyball, TfGM’s Head of Customer Experience, said: “We are expecting major congestion on Saturday and we strongly encourage anyone travelling into the city centre to plan ahead and allow sufficient time for their journeys. People planning to drive should avoid the city centre and consider leaving their vehicle at a Park and Ride and using Metrolink to complete their journey.
“Throughout the weekend we will be constantly updating the customer information available on our website and across our social media channels to help people make informed journey choices, to save them time and avoid disruption to their journey.”