Music fans urged to plan travel for Manchester’s “busiest day”

People travelling to Greater Manchester this week have been urged to plan their journeys ahead of time as it prepares for the busiest “the busiest day on the transport network so far”.

Transport bosses in the region said a combination of “rail strikes and major events” meant there would be “major congestion” on the area’s roads.

According to a press release from the Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), “Between Wednesday, May 31 and Sunday, June 4th, more than 300,000 gig-goers are expected to see some of the world’s biggest musical acts take to the stage, with Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John playing the Etihad, Emirates Old Trafford and the AO Arena.”

Over the weekend thousands more will also be attending the free festival We Invented The Weekend at MediaCity and Salford Quays.

Coldplay are set to take the stage at the Etihad Stadium, just outside the city centre, for shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Elton John plays three gigs at the city’s AO Arena as part of his farewell tour on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Arctic Monkeys are set to play at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Friday and Saturday, while on Saturday and Sunday, thousands are expected to head to Salford Quays for the We Invented The Weekend festival.