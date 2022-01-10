Music festival Otherlands to debut at a palace in Scotland this year

The organizers of Otherlands Music & Arts Festival have announced its inaugural event, which will take place in a Scottish palace this August.

Otherlands 2022 will take place from August 19 to 21 at Scone Palace, a heritage site located in Perth, Scotland. The palace has hosted festivals such as Rewind Scotland and Solas Festival.

The three-day “boutique camping festival” will feature live music, art, and industry talks. While a line-up has yet to be announced, the festival promises six stages of live and electronic music acts, according to Crack Magazine.

“Let us take you on a journey down a mystical path of Scotland’s heritage, where the nation’s Kings and Queens were once crowned,” teased Otherlands on social media.

“Feel the rhythm as we escape into nature for 3 days of music, art and culture in the Perthshire countryside. Welcome to The Otherlands.”

The festival organisers have opened a form for interested attendees to register for future updates, which you can find here.

Crack Magazine also reports that the festival is the newest venture by events crew FLY, who are also responsible for the annual FLY Open Air Festival at Hopetoun House in Edinburgh.

Its 2022 edition, which is scheduled for May 21-22, will feature electronic music acts such as Peggy Gou, DJ Koze, Overmono, DJ Tennis, and more.