Music industry groups ask for Trump’s removal from office: “Americans are in fear”

A number of music industry groups are urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

It comes after a large number of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol building on Wednesday (January 6) following a rally, which caused the building, which is the seat of US Government, to be put into lockdown as politicians and nearby office buildings were evacuated.

In a letter addressed to Pence on Thursday (January 7), members of the Music Artists Coalition (MAC), Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Songwriters of North America (SONA) outlined the events that took place at the Capitol, which so far has resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

Advertisement

“Not only is this a matter of upholding and enforcing our laws, but it is also a matter of ensuring that individuals who break the law and who trample the Constitution with the aim of denying civil liberties must not be treated more gingerly than those of us who advocate for our civil liberties, human rights, and the promise of the Constitution,” the letter reads. “Equal justice requires that when individuals commit federal felonies, particularly in plain sight, they are brought to justice.”

The letter goes on to declare that Trump “is undoubtedly responsible for this unprecedented riot, as he has continued to allege without basis that the presidential election was fraudulent and has repeatedly incited inhumane behavior from his supporters since the commencement of his presidency.”

It concludes: “Please do not let President Trump continue to serve as the leader of our country while Americans are in fear of what Trump supporters will do next to carry out President Trump’s legacy of injustice. The President’s anti-American actions must be met with swift action by those seeking to preserve democracy.”

The letter is signed by SONA executive director Michelle Lewis, MAC board member/secretary Jordan Bromley and BMAC co-chairmen Binta Brown and Willie “Prophet” Stiggers.

In addition to calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, a group of US lawmakers have drawn up Articles of Impeachment against Trump, following the riots at the Capitol building.

Advertisement

On Thursday (January 7), Representative David Cicilline shared Articles of Impeachment prepared by him and his fellow congressmen Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin on Twitter, accusing Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanours.”

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are reportedly among those that Trump is considering pardoning during the final days of his incumbency.