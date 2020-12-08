A number of music’s top photographers have come together to raise money for live crews who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

Prints of classic artists by celebrated snappers such as Rankin, Tony McGee and Jill Furmanovsky are being sold £95.00 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to Stagehand, the UK charity dedicated to helping live music crews who have fallen on tough times.

“The livelihoods of people working in live music productions has been decimated by the effects of COVID-19,” Mike Lowe, chair of Stagehand’s Board of Trustees said. “Every day we hear from people who are struggling and Stagehand is raising funds to help those in most need, with the simple aim of helping to keep roofs over heads and food on tables.”

I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of all who have donated work, helped promote and bought the prints. 1/2 way and £80K raised for @StagehandFund https://t.co/Mw9BHX9Ufp

Order your prints by 11th Dec to ensure your order arrives for Xmas and watch the site for new pics @OneRedEye pic.twitter.com/GilYz6XhMM — Ed Robinson (@EdRobinsonPhoto) December 7, 2020

Advertisement

Organised by photographer Ed Robinson, who hopes to raise £100k, the launch of Prints For Music gives music fans the opportunity to buy prints of David Bowie, Stormzy, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Bob Marley, Mick Jagger, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Streets, Florence And The Machine, Liam Gallagher, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper, Sting and more.

“Like so many others, the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected me deeply on a personal level as well as professionally,” Robinson said. “I have reached out to the people I know in the music and photographic industries with the simple idea to try to help those who are not getting the support they need to survive this crisis. For many photographers who have been privileged enough to have been given access to photograph these artists, it has only been made possible by the efforts of their production teams.

“None of these photographs would have been possible without the artists and those who support them. This initiative is our way of giving back in their time of need. It will help preserve their livelihoods and enable the shows to go on in the future.”

You can purchase the photographs up until December 11 from Prints For Music.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nile Rogers, Liam Gallagher, FKA Twigs, Florence + The Machine, Nick Cave and more have donated items to raise funds for industry employees hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.