Music venue inspired by ‘The Simpsons’ to open in Melbourne next month

Melbourne is getting a new live music venue this January, with a title inspired by a fictional bar in The Simpsons.

Shotkickers, once known as Swamplands Bar and Tago Mago, is set to open on High Street in Thornbury next month, after coming under new ownership by musicians Christopher Windley and Mathias Northway.

Windley and Northway taking over the venue meant a considerable revamp, including the building of a larger stage, a new bandroom, booth seating throughout the 200 person venue and a new kitchen menu.

“It’s a venue built by musicians, for musicians,” Windley said in a press statement. “The bar was welded by a muso. The stage was built by musos. The roof got painted by musos. Everyone is so excited to bring something fresh to the scene.”

Windley also explained its new namesake, a bar Marge Simpson visits with Ruth Powers in a Thelma and Louise-inspired episode of The Simpsons, ‘Marge On The Lam’.

“Shotkickers is a band venue Marge visits where the men are super rowdy yet super gentlemanly, and it seemed like a great mantra,” Windley said.

“I also love Simpsons shitposting so hopefully I can claim to own the biggest Simpsons meme in town.”

“Bands have had a rough trot of late and many incredible musicians live a stone’s throw away,” Northway elaborated. “We love the idea that bands could literally walk to the venue, backline is provided, booze is flowing and the sound system is top-notch.”

Both Northway and Windley are well-versed in the music business, with Northway fronting his own band CHILD. Woodley has worked as a venue booker for multiple live venues, like The.Beast and Belleville, while also touring as a drummer with the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Mangelwurzel and more.