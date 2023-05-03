Music Venue Trust announce free gig at Liverpool’s Eurovision Village with The Lightning Seeds and more

Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery have joined forces to host a one-off free gig at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool, which is set to take place later this month.

Scheduled for next Wednesday (May 10), the show is the latest instalment to the ongoing ‘United By Music Tour’ which features over 20 gigs at 20 music venues across the city.

This marks the third time that the two organisations have joined forces, and follows a previously-announced series of shows taking place in Liverpool between May 8 and May 12, which all sold out within four minutes.

Designed to both celebrate the city’s iconic music scene and support grassroots venues throughout the UK, the acts performing at Wednesday’s show include The Lightning Seeds, Girls Don’t Sync, Michael Aldag, and Miles Kane.

The event will be hosted at the Eurovision Village at Liverpool’s Pier Head. However, the tickets will not be sold in advance, so those wanting to attend are advised to head down quickly on the day, as all 15,000 spaces will be given out for free on a first-come-first-served basis. Gates will open for hopeful attendees at noon, and there will be a range of performances building up to the main show, which kicks off at 6:30 pm BST.

Set to run until approximately 10 pm, a variety of acts competing in Eurovision 2023 are also expected to make appearances at the show. Find out further details here.

“We were completely blown away by the fantastic response to the announcement of The National Lottery’s United by Music Liverpool events,” said Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust.

“Liverpool is still the home of live music and we simply couldn’t meet the demand from local audiences to be part of a celebration of everything the city has to offer. So we have spoken with some of the key artists taking part and found a way to bring even more music to Liverpool, with a fantastic free entry event.”

Ian Broudie, frontman of The Lightning Seeds, added: “We are delighted to be supporting a campaign that is backing so many music venues across Liverpool, one of the world’s leading cities for music. To play a part in providing Liverpool with a whole week of music is incredible and we’re thankful for The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust for making it possible.”

Other artists set to perform at the ‘United By Music Tour’ include The Coral, Jamie Webster, Crawlers and The Mysterines.

Earlier today (May 3), it was announced that rock veterans Def Leppard would also be performing a show in collaboration with Music Venue Trust. Taking place in their Sheffield hometown, the show will be held at the iconic venue The Leadmill and marks their most intimate performance in the city in over 40 years.

Back in March, the organisation confirmed that it had raised 75 per cent of its £2.5million target for #OwnOurVenues campaign — a campaign to take public ownership of nine grassroots venues across the UK.