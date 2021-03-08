Music Venue Trust (MVT) is celebrating International Women’s Day by spotlighting women who work in the UK’s independent venue sector, and announcing six new female patrons.

The charity, which campaigns for the support of grassroots venues, will today (March 8) highlight “remarkable” women in the industry under its #WomenToTheFront hashtag. MVT has also announced new female patrons: Nova Twins, HAAi, Moxie Adwaith, Kerri Watt, and the director/booking agent of Mother Artists Live, Natasha Gregory.

Sarah Claudine, Events, Projects & Communications at Music Venue Trust said in a statement: “We are very proud to have so many remarkable women contribute to MVT, from our core team and coordinators to our board of trustees and patrons and know that this diversity is reflective of the changing face of the wider live music community.”

British punk duo Nova Twins added: “We owe so much to grassroots venues. They are the only way new bands can gain experience and start their careers! They support new artists and bring together an incredible community of local music lovers and musicians. They are essential for smaller bands touring around the UK. Without them, we don’t know where we’d be today!”

And Australian DJ HAAi, who is based in the UK, said: “My first years in the UK were spent playing in and going to grassroots venues. These were so crucial in not only nurturing me as a musician and performer, but also served as a safe house for likeminded creatives. These venues allow freedom of expression.

“Now, as a touring DJ, I understand the importance of smaller venues in really developing your craft. Without them we would be stuck in a commercial loop that is less accessible to rising talent to break through. Because of this, I am proud to be an ambassador for the Music Venue Trust.”

Away from today’s annual celebration of women, MVT has suggested that rapid coronavirus testing could be the key to reopening music venues as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

CEO Mark Davyd said that the organisation is ready for a rapid testing system to be rolled out. “Music Venue Trust has already created the possibility of two pilot sites to host events featuring rapid testing and a range of other mitigation measures intended to deliver live music in a safe setting,” he said.