Music Venue Trust announce ‘Save Our Scottish Venues’ virtual festival

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) have announced the virtual festival fundraiser Save Our Scottish Venues.

The online event is a continuation of the MVT’s existing ‘Save Our Venues Campaign’, which was launched back in April in response to the economic threat that is facing over 500 of the UK’s independent music venues during the coronavirus crisis.

The campaign has already helped temporarily save 140 music venues from the threat of closure, and efforts to preserve the UK’s live music industry at this grassroots level are continuing.

The MVT have today (June 12) announced the virtual festival, a fundraiser that will take place online from 8PM next Friday (June 19).

Set to be hosted across three ‘stages’ and streamed on livefrom.events, the festival will feature remotely recorded performances by Scottish musicians who have come together to support the nation’s vital grassroots music venues.

Hosted by Vic Galloway, the likes of KT Tunstall, The Xcerts, Honeyblood, Fatherson, Wet Wet Wet, Hunter & the Bear, Be Charlotte, Luke La Volpe, Hue & Cry and Anchor Lane are among the first wave of live acts to be announced for the Save Our Scottish Venues festival.

Travis frontman Fran Healy will kick off the festival on Thursday (June 18) with a live performance that will be streamed for free on Facebook.

Viewers will be able to donate to the dedicated Scottish national fundraiser page or to the fundraising pages of individual venues across Scotland (you can find more information on the venues involved here).

Tickets to access next week’s Save Our Scottish Venues festival, including an option to view the festival performances on a catch-up service, are on sale now.

Earlier this week, MPs were warned that a large majority of the UK’s music venues and theatres are facing permanent closure as a result of the oronavirus lockdown.