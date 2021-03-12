Music Venue Trust “delighted” as two more UK grassroots music venues are saved from permanent closure

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) have spoken of their “delight” after two more grassroots music venues in the UK were saved this week from having to close permanently.

The MVT’s ongoing #SaveOurVenues campaign is supporting a number of independent UK gig spaces that have suffered significant financial hardship during the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music over the past year.

These venues are also being represented by the fundraising campaign as they were either ineligible or unsuccessful in their application to receive full funding from the recent government-backed Cultural Recovery Fund.

A ‘Red List’ of UK venues that are in danger of being closed forever due to financial constraints previously totalled 20 at the end of February.

However, that number has now been reduced to 18 following the news this week that The Venue in Derby and Dryad Works in Sheffield have both been deemed safe due to substantial fundraising efforts.

That venue on the hill has some very exciting news dropping today 🏆Watch it 👀#dryadworks #dryadlife #surviving #media #musicvenuestrust #sheffield #saveourvenues Posted by Dryad Works on Friday, March 12, 2021

“Over the last year it’s been a very long and emotional journey for everyone involved with the venue but the support and commitment we’ve had from the local community, Sheffield City Council and the wider UK music community is without a doubt the most amazing and inspiring thing we have ever witnessed,” Dryad Works’ Joe Taylor said. “Without that support, our story today would not be one of survival.

“From everyone here at Dryad Works we thank you from the very bottom of our hearts and hope to continue a bright and secure future at our ‘home on the hill’ in Parkwood Springs for many more years to come.”

The Venue’s Brett James said of their positive development: “We are delighted to be taken off the MVT’s ‘Red List’ and we are positive about the future of our venue. The dedicated support of the MVT, Frank Turner and our wonderful customer base who have all chipped in and backed us when we so desperately needed help: thank you.

the final tally from Frank Turner's show for us a couple of weeks ago is a huge £7,280, in real terms that's around… Posted by The Venue Derby on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

“It sounds cliché but we really could not have done this without all the support. Here’s to putting on some shows again!”

MVT CEO Mark Davyd said the organisation was “delighted to see two more grassroots music venues coming off the ‘Red List’ thanks to the extraordinary support of local communities, audiences and artists”.

“MVT remains determined to ensure that at the end of this crisis we Reopen Every Venue Safely. With your support we believe it can be done.”.

18 venues remain on the MVT’s ‘Red List’ – you can see the full list below – and music fans are being encouraged to donate, buy merch, write to their local MP for support or simply spread the word for venues in danger on social media.

Alchemy, Croydon

Beehive Jazz, Kingston upon Hull

Boom, Leeds

Egg, Kings Cross

Legends Live Lounge, Oldham

Spiritual Bar, London

Stage and Radio, Manchester

The 1865, Southampton

The Black Heart, Camden

The Cobblestones, Bridgwater

The Fiddlers Elbow, Camden

The Hot Tin, Faversham

The Lexington, Islington

The Post Bar, Tottenham

The Waiting Room, Stoke Newington

The Windmill, Brixton

Venue 38, Ayr

Y Llew Coch, Macynlleth

You can find out more about the #SaveOurVenues campaign here.

The Black Heart in London recently said that their current predicament “truly is make or break for us”. They surpassed the 80 per cent mark of their overall fundraising target this week.