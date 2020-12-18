Music Venue Trust distributes £230,000 to 24 of the UK’s grassroots music venues in crisis

The Music Venue Trust have distributed a further £230,000 in funding to 24 of the UK’s worst-hit grassroots music venues.

The MVT has continued to work to protect and preserve live music in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced live music spaces across the country to close their doors. Back in October, the organisation launched a campaign to save 30 UK venues that were still in danger of being lost forever in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

READ MORE: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

Having already secured over £80 million in donations and government grants this year through their #SaveOurVenues campaign – securing the futures of over 400 UK grassroots venues until March 31, 2021 – the MVT has now moved to aid 24 venues that have been “unable to access sufficient funding” and have been “added to a ‘red list’ of venues in imminent danger of permanent closure”.

Advertisement

Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, said that the organisation felt they “needed to make a direct intervention” to provide relief for the 24 venues in question, while also highlighting the support they’ve already received from “audiences, artists, individual donors, companies who have made financial contributions and from the wider music sector”.

This funding should ensure that those 24 venues are able to “stave off the immediate threat of closure and provide a firm footing for survival,” Davyd added.

“It has been truly overwhelming and humbling to see how much grassroots music venues matter to so many people. We particularly want to thank our friends in the media for continuing to shine a spotlight on the plight of grassroots music venues.”

Earlier this week, the 100 Club in London confirmed that they would be piloting a new ventilation system next month that aims to wipe out 99.99% of dangerous airborne pathogens, such as coronavirus, within buildings.

Advertisement

The aim of the trial at the 100 Club is “to prove that the integration of this new system into a building’s air conditioning creates an indoor environment that is COVID-secure, allowing audience numbers to return to a pre-pandemic normal for Britain’s 1,100 theatres and thousands of live music venues”.