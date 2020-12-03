Music Venue Trust launch new football shirts and merch in aid of #SaveThe30 campaign

The Music Venue Trust has launched a new range of football shirts and merchandise in aid of their #SaveThe30 campaign.

Launched last month, #SaveThe30 highlights the UK venues most at risk of permanent closure after missing out on the government’s £1.57billion Cultural Recovery Fund.

The bailout was distributed between a number of performance spaces, cultural hubs and festivals to help weather the storm of coronavirus-related shutdowns over the course of this year.

It was confirmed last week that the campaign had reached 10 per cent of its fundraising target, but organisers stressed that there was “still much much more to do”.

This week, the Music Venue Trust has set up a new merchandise store in a fresh push for #SaveThe30.

Brand new #savethe30 merch designed and sold by Puck Drop !https://t.co/enALT1jcqz pic.twitter.com/z3y6O9C7Sp — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) December 2, 2020

Designed by Puck Drop, the line includes football shirts, Christmas stockings and limited edition prints. Each item bears a design inspired by one of the struggling venues, which include The Lexington (Islington), The Windmill (Brixton) and Waterloo Music Bar (Blackpool).

Prices range between £10 and £35. You can see a preview in the above tweet and find the full collection here.

Speaking to NME upon reaching the 10 per cent mark, Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd explained: “£160,000 has been raised in the first six days, and we’ve since reached a total of over £200,000. We are obviously delighted but there is still much much more to do.

“The government has published its national plans for discretionary funding available to local councils to support vital businesses at significant risk in their communities. Each one of the #SaveThe30 venues is such a business, and we again encourage every musician and music fan to speak up for the venues in their local communities that could benefit from the discretionary support available.”

Davyd went on to urge music fans to “keep donating if you can, but most important of all, take direct action with your local representatives to make sure they are using all the powers and money at their disposal to prevent the loss of any one of these 30 grassroots music venues.”