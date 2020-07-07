Music Venue Trust’s ‘The Writing Is On The Wall’ initiative opens new Camden Market gallery

The Music Venue Trust have opened a new gallery displaying the gig posters featured in their ‘The Writing Is On The Wall’ campaign, which aims to raise funds for music venues that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative sees the MVT team up with TCB Merchandise and live agent/promoter Neil O’Brien to sell high-quality reproduced wall posters from classic past shows. Various venues across the UK contributed tour posters for artists such as The Killers, Foals, PJ Harvey, Amy Winehouse and Jeff Buckley.

Now, the pieces are being showcased at a new gallery at London’s Camden Market. Fans will be able to attend 12-6 pm seven days a week throughout July, or alternatively browse and purchase items from the collection digitally here.

Advertisement

Located at Unit 504 Paddock Lane, the gallery space has been donated to the campaign by the market owners.

“The response to our online collection has been amazing, and when Maggie Milosavljevic at Camden Market was made aware of what we were doing she immediately suggested a gallery space that could be a central place for people to come and look at some of our collection and to buy prints and postcards,” said O’Brien.

“We are also encouraging venues and promoters to sell any originals they have and to make them available at one of London’s iconic music and fashion related markets.”

Music Venue Trust founder and CEO, Mark Davyd, added: “Part of each venue’s unique heritage is their own posters, leaflets and advertising from those said concerts.

“There is now a way that each venue can benefit from this financially, with fans able to play their part in saving their venues by owning a limited edition piece of art memorabilia.”

Advertisement

On Sunday evening (July 5), the UK government unveiled plans to inject £1.57billion into the nation’s arts, culture and heritage industries in order to help them “weather the impact of coronavirus”. However, it is not yet clear as to how the emergency fund will be distributed.

Announcing the emergency package, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden explained: “Our arts and culture are the soul of our nation. They make our country great and are the lynchpin of our world-beating and fast-growing creative industries. I understand the grave challenges the arts face and we must protect and preserve all we can for future generations.”