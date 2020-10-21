Music world comes out in support of #IStandWithManchester

The likes of Liam Gallagher, Blossoms and Get Cape.Wear Cape.Fly have all voiced their support for Manchester after it was confirmed that the region will move to tier three lockdown measures from Friday (October 23).

The government has pledged a £22 million support package after talks broke down with Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham – who had originally sought a larger sum to support individuals and businesses who will suffer the financial hit of the new measures.

“What we’ve seen today is a deliberate act of levelling down,” Burnham said after failing to agree a financial support package with the government for 2.8 million people in the region.

“I don’t believe we can proceed through this pandemic by grinding people down. We need to carry them with us, not crush their spirit.”

The north of England and the devolved Nations deserve a lot more respect from Central Government. It’s embarrassing and frankly insulting to millions of people. — Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly (@forgetcape) October 20, 2020

Responding to the announcement, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly singer Sam Duckworth wrote: “The north of England and the devolved Nations deserve a lot more respect from Central Government. It’s embarrassing and frankly insulting to millions of people.”

Blossoms drummer Joe Donovan, meanwhile, shared a photo of an altered Transport for London service board which shared a message of support for Manchester.

Liam Gallagher simply tweeted “SHIT SHOW” in what has been interpreted as a damning indictment of the government’s response towards Manchester.

SHIT SHOW — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 21, 2020

Manchester’s move into tier three comes after Boris Johnson unveiled the three-tier system of restriction rules across England last week.

Areas in England have been graded in three tiers – medium, high and very high risk – as the virus continues to grow in north-West England, central Scotland and some areas of The Midlands.

Wales, meanwhile, will enter a two week lockdown from Friday.