Music world pay tribute to Mac Miller on what would have been his 29th birthday

A host of stars have paid tribute to Mac Miller on what would have been his 29th birthday.

The late rapper passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose.

Among those paying tribute on what would have been his birthday yesterday (January 19) were his friend and rapper Thundercat, who simply wrote: “Happy birthday Mac.”

Vince Staples also paid his respects adding: “HCD to the Legend,” while Juicy J added: “R.I.P. Mac Miller we miss you mane.” Ty Dolla $ign also marked the late rapper’s passing.

HCD to the Legend pic.twitter.com/VRAiyQcyk3 — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 19, 2021

R.I.P. Mac Miller we miss you mane — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 19, 2021

More tributes came from Disclosure, Radio 1 and MTV. You can view a selection below.

Today would've been Mac Miller's 29th Birthday. Rest in peace to a truly incredible artist 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UkaP1LzZ0w — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 19, 2021

Today on his birthday, we remember the life and legacy of Mac Miller. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uJB5qb1smo — MTV (@MTV) January 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Mac Miller 🕊 pic.twitter.com/IzQfxp4IVO — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande fans recently clocked what they believe to be a subtle tribute to Mac Miller on the pop star’s recent album ‘Positions’. Grande dated Miller for two years before they split in 2018.

TikTok user Maralee Bell claimed that the record’s title track features the sound of crickets when the star sings the line, “Heaven sent you to me”, with the same effect appearing on ‘Just Like Magic’ as Grande delivers the lyrics, “Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven”.

It was suggested that this is a subtle nod to Miller and his unreleased track ‘Crickets’.

A new Mac Miller box set called ‘Swimming In Circles’ was also recently released by the late rapper’s family.

Released last December, the box set combined Miller’s final two albums – ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’ – which according to his family was how he wanted to present the projects.

“We are proud to present the Swimming In Circles box set: a presentation of the two albums Malcolm always saw as a fully-realized, dual body of work,” the rapper’s family previously said in a statement. “It includes the music, as well as images of Malcolm taken all over the world by those closest to him as he recorded the albums—memories of him we will forever hold dearly.”