Liam Gallagher and Mystery Jets singer Blaine Harrison have led the music world’s tributes to Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died aged 83.

The iconic EastEnders actress died on Thursday evening (December 10) at a London care home, after a battle with dementia.

Tributes have flooded in from a wide array of artists, with Harrison sharing a picture of the moment he met her.

“The only Queen I’d ever bow down to,” he captioned a photo of their meeting.

Liam Gallagher wrote: “RIP Babs and carry on camping” – a reference to her screen-stealing turn in 1969 comedy Carry On Camping.

Capital Dance DJ Mistajam also recalled meeting Windsor on several occasions, hailing her as “truly lovely”.

“Rest in peace Barbara Windsor. A true Titan & icon of British entertainment. I met her a couple of times wayyyy back in a former life at a couple of soap awards and she went out of her way to be truly lovely to me when she didn’t need to be. She will be missed,” he wrote.

Ghostpoet added: “RIP Dame Barbara Windsor. One of the best has left us.”

Tributes also came from Windsor’s former EastEnders co-stars, including Larry Lamb, who played Archie – the controlling husband of her iconic character Peggy Mitchell.

“The word star gets a little bit over-used, and if you’re going to be a star you’ve kind of got to learn out to be one,” Lamb told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Hailing her as an “extraordinary woman”, he added: “She was like the head girl at EastEnders.”

Windsor’s death was confirmed by her husband Scott Mitchell, who called her his “precious Bar” and said: “I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soulmate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.”

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve,” he said.

“I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”