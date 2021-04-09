News Music News

Music world pays tribute to DMX: “We just lost an absolute legend”

The iconic rapper died earlier today (April 9), his family have confirmed

By Rhian Daly
DMX 2017
DMX performing live in 2017 CREDIT: Getty Images

Stars of the music world and beyond have begun to pay tribute to DMX following the news that the rapper has died.

The hip-hop icon died earlier today (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support.

His family confirmed his death in an official statement. The rapper was 50 years old.

T.I. shared a clip of DMX’s 1998 song ‘Slippin’’ on Twitter, captioning it: “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

In a statement, DMX’s label home Def Jam said it was “deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons”. “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world,” it read.

“His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

British record label Defected Records added on Twitter: “We just lost an absolute legend. R.I.P. DMX.”

AJ Tracey thanked the rapper “for everything” and called him “one of my biggest inspirations,” while Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd said his “childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man”.

“There will never be another like him,” he added.

See more tributes below.

In the statement confirming his death, DMX’s family called him “a warrior who fought till the very end”. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” they said.

DMX – whose real name was Earl Simmons – was born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970 and released his debut album ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ in 1998. He went on to release a further seven albums – most recently with 2015’s ‘Redemption Of The Beast’, although the star did not authorise its release.

He was working on a new record and had confirmed it would feature guests including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher.

