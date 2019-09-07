Music world remembers Mac Miller on the anniversary of his death

"Thank you Mac, you were, and still are, a guiding light in my life and growth"

Fans and friends of Mac Miller have taken to social media to remember the rapper one year after dying of an accidental overdose.

Mac, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at noon on September 7, 2018 at his San Fernando Valley home. His death was confirmed as an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mac Miller. It was alleged that Cameron James Pettit, 28, supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Today, on the one year anniversary of his death, tributes have poured in from all corners of the world, celebrating the life of the much loved musician.

BROCKHAMPTON‘s Kevin Abstract penned a touching tribute that involved an early memory of him seeing Mac perform. “when i was 14 i went to a mac miller concert in houston,” he began. “and he was mad young at the time and i remember leaving being so inspired that shit kept me going man him & OF in 2010 really inspired me to keep putting shit out as a teenager.”

Producer Cardo, who, aside from producing Drake‘s mega smash ‘God’s Plan’, was a friend and frequent collaborator of Mac’s, wrote: “Long live our brother Mac Miller. Miss u fam.”

Kid CuDi simply wrote: “Miss u Mac.”

Thundercat shared a series of photographs of himself with Mac and also a number of moving tweets paying tribute to his friend.

“I figured I’d share a story or two about Mac today and some growth with you guys….,” his first tweet read.

Explaining how Mac’s death inspired him to stop drinking after admitting to being a “raging alcoholic” for 15 years, Thundercat also shared the story of how his and Mac’s now famous NPR Tiny Desk performance came about. He also told fans where he was when he received the news of Mac’s death.

See some of his tweets below:

On the eve of the anniversary of Mac’s death, fans gathered at Blue Slide Playground, the same playground that inspired the title of Mac’s debut album ‘Blue Slide Park’, in Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh to celebrate his life.

His father, Mark McCormick, spoke at the event, commenting on the news of Pettit’s arrest. He also urged attendees “to go all in on finding the thing that we love to do, that gives us joy in life.”

Watch the touching clip below:

Fans sang and danced to Miller’s music, while others painted pictures of the late rapper. See clips and images from the celebration below:

Last month, Ty Dolla $ign stopped by the NPR office to play a Tiny Desk set, where he performed a moving tribute to his late friend and rapper, Mac Miller.

Accompanied by Thundercat and Justus West, Ty launched into a solemn performance of ‘Cinderella’, his 2016 collab with Miller, which appeared on the latter’s penultimate album ‘The Divine Feminine’. For the cover, Miller’s original verses were replaced by a breathtaking guitar solo from West as well as Ty’s smooth humming.